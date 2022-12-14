Dentico, Kemnitzer shine in Rhinebeck season opener

David Aierstok paraphrased Michigan football player Mazi Smith, saying that his Rhinebeck boys basketball team is “where our feet are.”

By that he meant the group wouldn’t get ahead of itself or have thoughts stray far beyond the present. They can’t afford to do that, the Coach said.

But it’s within reason for an Observer to wonder how the Hawks stack up now, having graduated a few standouts after a turnaround season. Can the momentum built within the program last winter be sustained? Can a group of Fledglings complement the key Returners well enough to keep the team in contention?

“Of course we have goals,” Aierstok said. “But it’s one day at a time. We are where our feet are.”

They at least got off on the right foot.

Richie Dentico had 25 points and seven rebounds, leading Rhinebeck in a 61-49 win over Ellenville in their season opener Tuesday night.

