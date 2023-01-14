Dense Magazine Launches Jersey Art Book Fair in Jersey City

Dense Magazine has announced the first ever Jersey Art Book Fair, coming to Jersey City January 28–29, 2023. Set in the state where the offset press was first invented, Jersey Art Book Fair is a two-day event that celebrates the broad art form of bookmaking with all lovers of art, design and visual Storytelling in print.

Dense has partnered with Monira Foundation, New Jersey’s interdisciplinary incubator for groundbreaking artwork, to bring together over 60 independent Publishers and small presses, whose works for sale include art, photo and illustrated books, as well as zines, graphic novels, posters, chapbooks, ephemera and other print materials.

“Jersey Art Book Fair is a Celebration of bookmaking as change-making. Print remains a powerful community tool. We’re excited to bring together fellow Publishers who range from Emerging to established, so that they not only connect with each other, but with new audiences,” said Dense Co-founder and Editorial Director Lune Ames.

Jersey Art Book Fair will also feature a range of programs throughout both days, from zine-making workshops and riso-printing Demos to book signings, kid-friendly activities and an after-hours party on Saturday evening. Highlights from the schedule include an artists’ panel on Typography Hosted by Draw Down Books, a letterpress printing demo co-hosted by Center for Book Arts and Calipso Press, a Publishing Q&A on self-starting Hosted by FAR-NEAR and a workshop on pop -up structures Hosted by Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts Faculty member Amee Pollack.

“We’re deeply grateful to our partner Monira Foundation and event sponsor Mana Contemporary for their commitment to our mission. With their support, we’re able to expand this community of book artists by removing barriers to access and elevating underrepresented voices,” explained Petia Morozov, Co-founder and Program Director of Dense.

“Every month, our Open Book series focuses on highlighting artist book makers around the world,” said Ysabel Pinyol Blasi, Executive Director and Curator at Monira Foundation. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting Jersey Art Book Fair, where book and zine makers, small presses and independent publishers of all genres and career stages will feel right at home.”

“Dense activates new audiences with unique programs like JAB Fair, making them an easy choice as our organization-in-residence in Fall 2023,” added Anne Muntges, Director of Residencies and Development at Monira Foundation. “Their plans to host a series of three-month Fellowships and public programs speaks to their commitment to support change-makers of diverse backgrounds, in a creatively immersive setting.”

Tickets are $5 per person, and include parking, access to Mana Contemporary exhibits, and same-day programs. Proceeds support the Dense Fellowship Program, with its first Call for Fellows launching in late summer 2023, in partnership with Monira Foundation.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.jerseyartbookfair.org.

About Dense Magazine

Dense explores our social, cultural and environmental Futures through the lens of New Jersey. Leveraging the platforms of print, digital media and community programs, Dense brings groundbreaking stories to life by looking to America’s most densely populated state when designing for an ever more complicated future.

Catalyzing Dense’s approach to Storytelling are 10 historical or Predicted events, such as the 1951 opening of the NJ Turnpike, the Paterson Silk Strikes of 1913, and the year 2150. Through each event, Dense explores their interconnected effects across histories and futures, spanning BIPOC , LGBTQIA+, immigrant, and Lesser known narratives.

Behind each story is a community of Contributors at the Forefront of making change – from advancements in labor practices, reparations, and biodiversity to resilient models of infrastructure, food security and human rights. Launching this year, Dense’s Fellowship Program invites cohorts of Multidisciplinary practitioners into the Collaborative production of new works, in partnership with community-engaged organizations across the state and nation. To learn more about Dense, visit www.densemagazine.org.

About Monira Foundation

Monira Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution, functions as a Radical experimental laboratory, working in close collaboration with artists, curators, musicians, dancers, producers, and writers to conceive, realize, and present innovative projects in all media. Its aim is to spark, intensify, and promote an evolving cultural and social dialogue between creators, audiences, and institutions. Focusing on the unique potential of interdisciplinary work in a context distinct from the distracting pressures of academia and the market, Monira Foundation Advances the practices and products of today’s foremost artists, amplifying their contributions to communities both local and distant.

Monira’s mission is to expand the reach and quality of art available to the public through residencies, exhibitions, and educational programs that address urgent and ongoing community needs, particularly as these needs evolve and change. Their Organizational Residency is a studio award through a Nomination process, for a New Jersey based small Arts Organization to program a 12-month Residency in support of their network and community. For more information, visit www.monirafoundation.org. The Monira Foundation is located at 888 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306.

About Mana Contemporary

Mana Contemporary is a distributed institution, dedicated to celebrating the creative process, supporting artists, and bridging creative hubs worldwide. It offers world class exhibitions, residencies, career development, and conversation, in person and online. Practitioners specializing in a variety of disciplines work alongside each other in forward-thinking environments that foster experimentation, collaboration, and mutual inspiration, building a profound and personal approach to contemporary art. For more information, visit www.manacontemporary.com. Mana Contemporary is located at 888 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Please visit us for details on scheduling a tour. https://www.manacontemporary.com/visit/jersey-city/