Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball sweeps in Division 3 Round of 16

YARMOUTH — The top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team advanced to the Division 3 State quarterfinals after sweeping Groton-Dunstable, 3-0 (25-14 25-8 25-16), on Tuesday.

The Dolphins were leading the second set of the match by a slim 9-8 margin, that is, until sophomore Vivian Castano stepped to the service line.

What followed was a scoring run fitting of a No. 1 ranked team. With Castano serving, the Dolphins rattled off 16 consecutive points to turn a back-and-forth set into a blowout.

The variety of serves displayed by Castano even impressed herself.

“I didn’t actually know I could spot serve,” she said. “I practice it a lot of times, (but) it usually just doesn’t go where I want (it) to.”

Castano finished the match with 27 assists to go along with five aces from the service line.

The Dolphins advance to the Elite Eight, where they’ll host No. 8 Medfield on Friday is 5 pm

The service line was a weapon for DY all match. In addition to Castano, senior Grace Presswood caused problems with her serve throughout the match, and Eliana Castano had serving runs of her own. In total, the Dolphins nearly amassed an entire set’s worth of points from aces, totaling 17 as a team.

