Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball season ends in Div.3 state final

WORCESTER — The top two girls volleyball teams in Division 3 took the court for a chance to give their respective schools their first championship on Friday.

Top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth and No. 2 Tewksbury gave the audience at Worcester State University a competitive match. Tewksbury took home the hardware with a 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 29-27, 25-14) win over DY.

“We kind of knew coming into this that both teams were really evenly matched, and it was evident in the first three sets because no set was won by less than two points,” DY head Coach Dru Sisson said. “I think ultimately it was the momentum changer in set three. I think either team that won (set three) would have come through in the fourth set.”

Sisson could not have been more right about the first three sets. In the first set, there were 12 ties. The second set, DY was down 5-0 and came back to win 25-23. The third set had 14 ties.

“That team is very similar to how we are and it was a game of who was going to make the mistakes,” Sisson said. “I think we had a lot of uncharacteristic missed serves. It wasn’t a lack of leadership by anyone on the team. My Seniors put everything they had into the match and I’m really proud of them for that.”

One of those Seniors is Captain Grace Presswood, who finished her last high school game with a career-high 33 kills, and added three aces and 17 digs. She was the leader on the court vocally as well.

“Our energy was pretty good, but we made mental and actual mistakes,” senior Grace Presswood said.

Presswood will be continuing her career at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

“Overall the season was great. We played better teams early on, so we got the experience of playing good competition. We brought that all the way here,” Presswood said.

Another senior Captain who had a good game was Ava Pecorella with six kills and two blocks. She had some timely points for the Dolphins when they needed it.

“I really feel like we needed to communicate,” Pecorella said. “There were a few points where we didn’t get together as one, and the communication was just off. We just needed to talk more, and needed that extra push.”

The other two Seniors for DY also contributed as well to finish their high school careers. Eliana Castano had four aces and 17 digs, while Kate McGrath was strong on the serve and defensively.

This was an unfortunate deja vu for the Dolphins. They lost last season in the state final to Old Rochester, a team they swept in the semifinals this year.

“We’ve been here before and I thought we would have been a little more confident, but I think the nerves got the best of us again. It just sucks,” Presswood said.

As for Tewksbury, this is a full-circle moment for head coach Ally Luppi. Luppi graduated from Tewskbury in 2012. Five years later, she was hired as the volleyball coach.

“Having that tying connection to the program pretty much fresh out of college, I didn’t have too much time away,” Luppi said. “Tewksbury is home. Being a part of this program is so much more than just being a head coach. There’s pride in it, and it’s so special and unbelievable.”

Last season, Luddi helped her team to the semifinals, the furthest they had ever been. This season, she took it a step further bringing home the championship.

“I want to be a respectable program and competitive every single year,” Luppi said. “My hope is that we continue on this trend. Yes, we are graduating a huge senior class (six), but the goal is, we are back at it next year. This is going to be the norm for Tewksbury: being a Powerhouse program.”

Tewksbury finished the season 22-4 and swept Swampscott (Round of 32), Wayland (Round of 16), Cardinal Spellman (Round of 8), and Newburyport (semifinals) during its tournament run.

The Dolphins finished their season 20-5. Up until the finals, they swept every single opponent in the postseason. Their road to the title game included wins over Diman (Round of 32), Groton-Dunstable (Round of 16), Medfield (Round of 8), and Old Rochester (semifinals). They also handed Tewksbury its first set loss of the playoffs.

“This season was pretty incredible. We improved so much throughout the year,” Sisson said. “I think that the team chemistry, the leadership that we had on this team was amazing. Our fan base and fan bus, with the amount of people that are in the stands today, and my coaching staff, just made the season a lot of fun despite it not ending how we wanted it to.”

