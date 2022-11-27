Dennis Scott’s Top 10 Performances With the Orlando Magic

#10 April 28, 1994 vs. Pacers

Scott had a solid NBA playoff debut, scoring 15 points in Orlando’s heartbreaking Game 1 loss to Indiana. The Pacers’ Byron Scott drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left.

#9 April 26, 1996 vs. Pistons

Scott helped the Magic get off to a good start in the 1996 Playoffs by racking up 23 points and making six 3-pointers in Orlando’s Game 1 win over Detroit.

#8 Feb. 26, 1991 at Warriors

Four players scored at least 30 points in Orlando and Golden State’s game in 1991, including the Magic’s Scott who had 35. Tim Hardaway had 35 for the Warriors, while Chris Mullin scored 33 and Mitch Richmond amassed 30. Jeff Turner also had a big game for Orlando with 28 points.

#7 May 16 & 18, 1995 vs. Bulls

Scott helped the Magic eliminate the Bulls in the 1995 Playoffs with two terrific back-to-back performances. In Game 5 in Orlando, the 6-foot-8 Sharpshooter recorded 22 points and buried five 3-pointers. Then in Game 6 in Chicago, he had 21 points and made four threes.

#6 Dec. 9, 1992 at Pistons

Detroit’s Joe Dumars and Orlando’s Scott went back and forth all night, as the Pistons’ All-Star guard erupted for 39 points, while the Magic’s Sharpshooter poured in 38.

#5 April 5, 1995 vs. Pistons

Scott and Dumars had another epic Duel a few years later, as Orlando’s small forward scored 30 points to help the Magic win despite Dumars exploding for 41.

#4 June 4, 1995 vs. Pacers

Scott stuffed the stat sheet in Game 7 against the Pacers with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Magic advance to the Finals.

#3 March 8, 1991 vs. Nuggets

The best game Scott had as a rookie came in a win over Denver when he erupted for 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

#2 April 13, 1993 vs. Bucks

Scott exploded for a career-best 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting overall and 9-of-19 from beyond the arc in the Magic’s win over the Bucks.

#1 April 18, 1996 vs. Hawks

Scott knocked down 11 3-pointers, an NBA record at the time, against the Hawks. Kobe Bryant originally broke the record when he drilled 12 triples in a 2003 game. Klay Thompson, who made 14 threes against the Bulls in 2018, currently owns the record.