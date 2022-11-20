Dennis Rodman Redefined His Flavor in the NBA in 1998: “Kobe Bryant, Doing the Dunks, Michael Jordan with the Tongue….”

The media houses regularly talked about the Stellar career of Dennis Rodman after he retired. But during his playing days, the Rebound King was in the news for Mostly things off-court. The fans loved him and the media wanted him. The Bulls no. 91 was part of several intriguing interviews. In this 1998 interview, Rodman revealed his thought process on everyone’s opinion.

The five-time NBA Champion explained that his contributions were his own flavor, just like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. The Rebound King confidently replied to the public’s opinion about himself, proclaiming that he must be doing right to have a successful career.

Dennis Rodman is public opinion

The five-time NBA Champion’s opinion in the media is well-known. His actions were sometimes hailed as irresponsible and immature in the media, but not by popular opinion, as Rodman mentioned in his 1998 interview.

Dennis Rodman sat down with Bob Costas in 1998 to discuss his life in general, inside and outside the NBA. The five-time NBA Champion revealed his thoughts on people calling him “irresponsible” and “self-absorbed”. The Chicago Bulls Legend specifically pointed out that the majority of the people respected him, and only a few weren’t fond of him.

According to ‘The worm’, he was doing something right, which is why most people and the league wouldn’t want to get rid of him.

“Without Dennis Rodman, you don’t have the entertainment,” said Rodman. They further added, “You got the Kobe Bryants doing the dunks, Michael Jordan with the tongue, but you got the Dennis Rodman with the whole plethora.”

Rodman explained his contributions to the league, similar to the exploits of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, which made the show entertaining. The Legend Drew Parallels among his colleagues as he explained how his style might be different but has the same contributions. The five-time NBA Champion mentioned how he is trying to fill the missing pieces in the NBA. And how the ‘bad boy’ image has been washed out in the last 10 years.

Rodman post-retirement

The rebound king didn’t stop being himself after retirement. The basketball Legend carried out his post-retirement years just like one would expect to.

The NBA Legend recently entered VH1’s reality show called ‘Surreal Life’, where many Celebrities live under one roof. It’s hardly a surprise for Rodman fans who have watched him in the 90s. The showrunners could certainly hope for some intriguing episodes from Rodman, who is one of the show’s chief attractions.