Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as “Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan”

Former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman acknowledged Ron Harper’s Talent and contributions to the team’s second three-peat, giving praise to the point guard who remains one of the underrated pieces to the Bulls’ dynasty.

Harper’s run in Chicago

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Rodman led the way for the Bulls from 1995 to 1998, winning three NBA Championships in their three years together. But despite their greatness, other players on the roster, who were key contributors to the Bull’s success, also deserve significant praise.

This includes Harper, who was a starting point guard for the Bulls, as well as their locker room leader on and off the court. The team’s head Coach Phil Jackson appreciated his game so much that he took then-36-year-old Harper with him when he joined the Lakers—the two won NBA Championships with the purple and gold in 2000 and 2001.

The Cavaliers selected Harper with the eighth pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, and he averaged 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.5 steals in 37.4 minutes over 82 games as a rookie. Harper was an elite scorer before joining the Bulls in 1994, as he averaged at least 18 points in seven of his first eight years in the NBA.

Rodman saw Harper as a quiet Assassin

Rodman noticed Harper’s abilities; the 6-6 guard could have been a star like Jordan, but severe ankle and knee injuries turned him from a potential face of a franchise into a key role player.

Rodman never forgets how good Harper was, and the five-time NBA Champion gave him a big compliment in an appearance on the BTM Legends Corner with Sean David.

“The quiet Assassin on that team was that one guy, Ron Harper. Ron Harper man, nobody talks about him man. He probably could’ve been one of the best players ever if he didn’t have that knee injury. He was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan to me because he was good. He was good,” Rodman said.

Harper reinvented himself despite the injuries and achieved significant levels of success. It’s admirable how he dealt with unfortunate circumstances and still made the most of his career.