Dennis Rodman Claimed He Would Have Never Made It in the NBA if He Wasn’t Drafted by the Detroit Pistons

In 1986, one of the most iconic players the NBA has ever seen was drafted. Dennis Rodman was picked up in the second round of the draft with the 27th pick.

The Worm was a heck of a player. A Hall of Famer, Rodman was known for his aggressive defense and his tenacious rebounding abilities.

It was this “dog” in him that drew the Detroit Pistons towards him. They drafted the 6’7″ forward and the rest is history. Something that Dennis is eternally grateful for.

Dennis Rodman believes he would have been out of the NBA after three years if any team apart from the Pistons had drafted him

The Pistons with Rodman were like a match made in heaven. After all, the 80s Pistons were a tough bunch who could rough any team up. Certainly The Worm’s kind of team.

However, it wasn’t just a team to Dennis. He loved his teammates, the fans, and the city with all his heart and will. Why? Because, as he explained in the ESPN docuseries Rodman: For Better or Worse, the city embraced him and made him feel loved.

“If I didn’t go to Detroit, I probably would have been out of the NBA my second or third year. I needed to be embraced and cared for and loved to keep me safe. The team and city really embraced me so much. If I did anything, people would stand up and cheer. I never got that before. I was so happy, energetic, alive, exuberant.”

A perfect match, and a formidable one. Let’s not forget that this was a pairing that took down Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman and the Pistons took down Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls en route to his first Championship

In 1989, Dennis Rodman won his first NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons. It was a tough road to the title, especially considering they had to go through Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

It was a heck of a rivalry to say the least. But, one that would turn into friendship, as he would later join the Bulls to win three rings.

