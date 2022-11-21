Denmark vs Tunisia: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Denmark are expected to be too strong for Tunisia when they kick off their tournament in Qatar

Tunisia will be out to spring a surprise when they take on Denmark in their first game of the World Cup. Tunisia do not have the best of records in the competition, having won just two of the 15 matches they have ever played in the finals.

They have never made it past the group stage, but they head into the tournament in Qatar in good form, losing just one of their last nine matches.

Denmark vs Tunisia latest odds

The European Nation are the big favorites heading into their first game of the tournament and are offered at 9/20(1.45) with bet365 to claim a win.

Tunisia for their part can be backed at 13/2 (7.50) with the draw offered at 3/1 (4.00).

Denmark vs Tunisia first goal scorer odds

Denmark star Kasper Dolberg has not scored a goal at club level for Sevilla this season but did hit the net in his last appearance for the national team – against France in September. He is the favorite to get the first goal of the game at 4/1 (5.00) while team-mates Andreas Cornelius and Yussuf Poulsen can be backed at 9/2 (5.50).

Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni is offered at 12/1 (13.00)while Issam Jebali can be backed at 14/1 (13.00).

Denmark vs Tunisia preview

Denmark made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last year and also reached the last 16 of the World Cup in 2018.

Tunisia, meanwhile, are big underdogs for this match, having been underwhelmed in previous competitions.

Neither team has any injury problems to contend with heading into this game, so both will go with their strongest line ups for their maiden match.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen, Kasper Dolberg, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mikkel Damsgaard available, Denmark should be too strong for their opponents.

Denmark vs Tunisia tips and predictions

Denmark have looked strong defensively of late and could shut out Tunisia, so betting no on both teams to score at odds of 4/7 (1.57) looks like an appealing bet.

