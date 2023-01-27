Denmark qualifies for Paris 2024, will face France in quest for third-straight title

The final of the 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship will be a battle of the titans, as two-time Defending Champions Denmark will face off with reigning Olympic Champions France. Both teams have qualified to Paris 2024: France as the host country and Denmark by virtue of making it to the final.

It will also be a rematch of the Tokyo 2020 gold medal game where the French took gold. The final is scheduled for Sunday (January 29).

In their semi-final match against Spain on Friday (27 January), which they won 26-23, Denmark continued their nearly flawless performance at these World Championships.

Their win over Spain extended the Danes’ unbeaten run to 27 games in a row, the Longest at the World Championships and one that goes back to 2019. They’re through to the Finals for a third consecutive tournament, having won the title in 2019 and 2021.

Mathias Gidsel has led his team these championships, his scoring heroics make the 23-year-old a favorite to finish the tournament as top scorer.

France advanced to the final after defeating Sweden, 31-26. It’s a redemptive win for the French after they fell to Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2021 Worlds.

Spain and Sweden will now face each other in the Bronze medal match on Sunday (January 29). Sunday’s action also includes a seventh-place match between Egypt and Hungary and a fifth-place game for Germany and Norway.