Denmark Arts Center plans annual FallFEST fundraiser, auction, dinner

The Denmark Arts Center’s annual FallFEST FEAST Fundraiser, Auction & Dinner is set for 5-7:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 16, at the 50 West Main St. center.

This year’s event will be held inside, harkening back to the All Town Dinner — A Farm to Table experience with ingredients from Patch Farm. Chefs from Standard Gastropub will serve dinner and dessert with a cash bar for Denmark Arts Center supporters and angels.

McSherry’s Nursery and Garden Center, Grandy Organics, PieTree Orchard and Patch Farm will also contribute goods to the event.

Silent auction items include pieces of art from Linda Gray, Janet Gill, Kristen Pobatschnig, and encaustic artist Heather Newton Brown. Auction baskets to consider are Ski Holiday with Ski Hot Ski Shop & Pleasant Mountain ski area gift certificates; a Kids Day Out basket with Storyland & Children’s Museum passes; Farmers Market Delights with a Patch Farm CSA for 2023 and Padruig Jewelry; an Out Fishing basket with items from SS Flies, Gene Bahr, and Unc’l Lunkers; and a date night with a gift certificate from Stone Mountain Arts Center.

Tickets cost $25; registration is required.

For more information, visit denmarkarts.org.

