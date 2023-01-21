Denham Springs wins soccer title after draw vs. Dutchtown | High School Sports

Denham Springs High School scored a goal early, and Dutchtown scored a goal late as the District 6-I teams battled to a 1-1 draw in boys soccer action Friday night in Denham Springs.

Denham Springs (13-3-2) finished 4-0-1 to win the district title. Dutchtown (9-2-6, 3-0-2) finished second in district and St. Amant third. All three teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Division I coaches poll.

Denham Springs has outscored its district foes 17-2. Dutchtown, which finished as the Division I state runner-up last season, returned five starters.

“We knew it would be hard to beat Denham Springs on their senior night and with their new stadium,” Dutchtown Coach Marcus Dyer said. “A tie is a fair result. I’m so proud of the ways my guys played with intensity and focus.

“We switched things up and moved more players forward in the last 10 minutes and we were able to fight for a goal. I’m encouraged by their desire to get that goal. We’re going to need this kind of effort in the playoffs. “

The first goal scored when Denham Springs’ JT Turner controlled a throw in the box and then lofted a shot with his left foot that eventually found the net after quick headers from Joshua Beasley and Greyson Torres. It was a bang-bang play with three quick touches and Torres getting the goal.

Denham Springs led 1-0 at the 10-minute mark.

“It was great to get that early goal,” Denham Springs Coach Miller Hilliard said. “We really pushed to get that second goal and just missed on some chances. I thought our defense played well. We made one defensive mistake and Dutchtown scored.”

Dutchtown scored in the 77th minute on Ethan Shanahan’s goal off an assist from Francisco Medina.

Dutchtown’s Michael Brizzard fired a high ball towards the net in the 72nd minute that Denham Springs keeper Tate Fuentes made a good play to stop. Shanahan also had a bicycle kick in the 67th minute that came close to finding the net.

Denham Springs also had other chances with shots from Branden Moore and Turner.

Dutchtown played goalkeeper Josh Barrow in the first half and Brady Carroll in the second half.

“Tate Fuentes made some great saves for Denham,” Dyer said. “I thought our left back Obi Irondi played well. Our district is very tough and this will help us in the playoffs.”

“Dutchtown is a good team,” Hilliard said. “It’s nice to get the district title, but we have bigger goals this season. I’m proud of my guys. We really moved the ball.”