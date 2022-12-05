Denali Craig-Edwards daughter of coach, city Legacy

Denali Craig-Edwards daughter of coach, city Legacy

PEORIA — Scoring had been no issue for Peoria High early in the girls basketball season.

The Lions were averaging 74.5 points a game, having scored 100 and 90 points, respectively, in blowout victories. But Peoria High hit a cold streak in last Thursday’s 60-47 nonconference loss to Peoria Notre Dame.

After trailing by 25, Peoria High used a third-quarter spurt, spilling over into the final eight minutes that got the game within 10. Denali Craig-Edwards scored seven of the Lions’ 16 points in that span.

Was that second-half stretch a quick peek at how well Peoria High had been playing this season?

“I don’t think we (gave) a glimpse of anything at all of what we could have been,” Craig-Edwards said, “or what we should be at this point (against PND).”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button