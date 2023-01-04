Demons notch win over Canadian

Jan. 4—It was a race to the finish line.

Canadian Hosted Crowder on Tuesday night for his first game back in 2023, where the Demons used defense and a second-half surge to take a 40-35 win.

Johnathan Lizik got things started for the Demons early, with Sevryn Mills adding a steal and score to jump Crowder into the lead. TJ Cook responded with a bucket for the Cougars, but Lizik answered right back.

Cook and Cam Harris added in four quick points from Canadian, but a bucket from Cooper Allison put Crowder in the 8-6 lead after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Mills drained a three to get Crowder moving once again. But the Cougars punched back with a 7-0 run behind points from Harris, Brandon Ybanez, and Cook on the way to a 13-11 lead at the half.

Both teams traded scores on the other side of the locker room break, with neither one willing to relent. By the end of the third quarter, it’d be the Demons using a late run to take a 30-22 lead into the final period.

Traesten Craven got a quick Steal and scored to open the fourth, but the Cougars answered with buckets from Cook and Gabe Hubbard to trim the Demon lead down to six with five minutes remaining.

Mills responded with a driving score, followed by a steal and score from Daniel Ellis. After a defensive stand by both teams, Ybanez scored on a reverse layup for the Cougars in the game’s final two minutes, followed by a score in the paint for Harris to cut the deficit back down to six with 44.7 seconds left in the game.

Mills added in another driving score, but Cook answered with a basket of his own. The Canadian was forced to foul with just seconds remaining, as Mills sank the subsequent free throws to seal away the win for the Demons.

Mills led the way for the Demons with 22 points, followed by Lizik and Allison with eight points each, and Craven with a bucket.

Cook led the Canadian with 14 points, followed by Ybanez with 10 points, Harris with five points, Hubbard with four points, and Kaden Elza with two points.

Next up, both teams will travel to take on the competition at the Weleetka Tournament beginning on Thursday. The Cougars will open against Mason at 2 pm, while the Demons will face host Weleetka at 4:40 pm

Contact Derek Hatridge at [email protected]