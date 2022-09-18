Demon Deacons Seek Second Title of the Season at Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 2 Wake Forest Women’s golf team is looking for their second title of the fall season as they begin play at the two-day Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate Monday morning.

The Deacs are coming off a team win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate last week, their second title in three years at the event.

Senior Lauren Walsh was the high finisher for the Deacs, finishing in a tie for second place. After starting the event one over par, she shot a collegiate-low 66 in the second round to propel her up the leaderboard. A final round of 70 secured her spot in the top three. Her 54-hole score of 209 is the lowest 54-hole of her collegiate career and two strokes better than her previous best of 211.

Senior Rachel Kuehn and Graduate student Emilia Migliaccio each finished even par for the tournament and shot under par on the final day. Kuehn came into the day one over par and recorded three birdies in a row on her final three holes to finish the day one under. Migliaccio came into the final round two under par and was able to preserve her position on the Leaderboard with back-to-back birdies on her second nine. Kuehn and Migliaccio finished in a tie for 10th on the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Carolina Chacarra started hot on the final day and tied Kuehn with the most birdies for the Deacs with five on the day. She started her final round with consecutive birdies on her first two holes and had two more consecutive on the eighth and ninth holes to make the turn at four under for the day. She recorded one more on her second nine to stay two under for the day and finish the event three over.

The Deacs will return the same lineup of Walsh, Kuehn, Migliaccio, Chacarra and Mimi Rhodes at the event this week. Freshman Anne-Sterre den Dunnen will be competing as an individual for her first collegiate event.

For consecutive tournaments this fall, the Demon Deacons have not had a freshman in the tournament lineup. These five players combine for the most experienced Wake Forest lineup since prior to the 2016-17 season.

Wake Forest Lineup

Lauren Walsh Rachel Kuehn Emilia Migliaccio Carolina Chacarra Mimi Rhodes

Format

All teams will play 54 holes over two days. Monday, September 19 will consist of two 18-hole rounds with continuous play. The day will begin with a shotgun start at 8:35 am ET.

The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday, September 20 with a shotgun start at 8:45 am ET.

Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.

Competing Teams

Tennessee (host)

Wake Forest

Augusta

BYU

Chattanooga

Kent State

Maryland

Mercer

Michigan

Michigan State

Purdue

UCF

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Course Information