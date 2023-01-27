DeMeco Ryans a top candidate for Broncos’ head Coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the top candidate for the Denver Broncos head coach job, according to a Thursday report from 9NEWS Denver.

After leading the top defense in the NFL this season and helping the 49ers reach at least the NFC Championship game for the second straight year, the two-time Pro Bowler has become one of the hottest coaches on the market this offseason.

Broncos ownership met with Ryans last week and is planning a second meeting after Sunday’s NFC Championship game, according to the report. Ryans also met with his former team, the Houston Texans last week. The 10-year NFL Veteran reportedly turned down interviews from the Cardinals and Colts.

The Broncos are still said to be considering a few other candidates, including Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints head Coach Sean Payton and ex-Lions and ex-Colts head Coach Jim Caldwell.







The report notably left out Stanford football head Coach David Shaw, who had previously been rumored for the job.

The heading coaching Carousel has started to heat up this week. The Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of ex-Colts head Coach Frank Reich Thursday morning.

Ryans and the 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to the Super Bowl in the NFC Championship game on Sunday at 3 pm Eastern.