DeMeco Ryans a “Top Candidate” for Another NFL Head Coaching Job

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker DeMeco Ryans will try to help lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl on Sunday and then may have the biggest decision of his life.

Ryans, who was named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday, has emerged as a “top candidate” for a second head coaching job with an NFL team. In addition to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that he has the same status with the Houston Texans.

