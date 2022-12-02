DeMarquis Gates traveled an arduous path to his first NFL game

Since concluding a Stellar career at the University of Mississippi in 2017, Gates has been signed and cut by the NFL’s Browns, Washington franchise and Vikings and also played in five other pro football leagues: the AAF, the XFL, the Spring League, the CFL and the USFL.

All without participating in an NFL regular-season game until last Sunday.

“I guess everybody has their own path; I just had to take the long road,” Gates told ChicagoBears.com.

That road has been filled with obstacles that those with less perseverance and determination likely would have been unable to overcome. It began when he missed his senior season at Lovejoy High School in Hampton, Ga., with a torn ACL. It continued when he was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft after leading the Nation with 70 tackles as a senior at Ole Miss.

Gates signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent but was waived before training camp.

He joined the AAF’s Memphis Express in the spring of 2019. Five days after he was named the league’s defensive player of the week, the AAF abruptly folded with Gates leading the league in tackles. He then signed with Washington, but once again was waived before training camp.

In 2020, Gates joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. They registered 32 tackles and 2.0 sacks, but the season was cut short by COVID-19 and the league suspended operations. He then signed with the Vikings March 25 but was waived Aug. 13.

Gates followed by playing for The Spring League’s Blues and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021 and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022 before signing with the Bears in August. After spending the first 11 weeks of the season on the practice squad, he was elevated to the active roster last Saturday, one day before finally making his NFL debut, playing 10 snaps—all on special teams—against the Jets.

During pregame warmups, Gates Cried while reflecting on his remarkable journey.