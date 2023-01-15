DeMar DeRozan’s Injury Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls will host the Golden State Warriors at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: “DeMar DeRozan (quad) listed questionable for Sunday.”

The five-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last two games, so this would be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

He is in his second season with the Bulls and has been phenomenal during his tenure with the franchise.

Last season, DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest and started in the All-Star Game.

He comes into Sunday with averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games (he is also shooting 50.6% from the field).

After making the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, the Bulls have struggled during the 2022-23 season.

They are 19-24 in 43 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

However, they are solid at home, with an 11-10 record in 21 games hosted at the United Center.

As for the Warriors, they are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 4-16 in 20 on the road.