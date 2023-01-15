DeMar DeRozan’s Injury Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls will host the Golden State Warriors at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: “DeMar DeRozan (quad) listed questionable for Sunday.”

