DeMar DeRozan ponders on how long he wants to play basketball

DeMar DeRozan returned to action for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons in Paris, France. The game marked his 999th NBA game in a decorated career highlighted by both his scoring skills and durability. With that in mind, DeRozan had to contemplate what his basketball future holds, especially with Father Time looming.

