DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History

It’s Friday night, DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 129-124, but there was still something to celebrate on the night.

DeRozan scored his 20,000th career point, which now makes him the 50th player in the history of the NBA to do so.

