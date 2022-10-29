DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History

It’s Friday night, DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 129-124, but there was still something to celebrate on the night.

DeRozan scored his 20,000th career point, which now makes him the 50th player in the history of the NBA to do so.

On the season, he is averaging 26.2 points per contest, and last season he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

While he has never been a true superstar or won an NBA Championship, he has still been one of the best players in the NBA for quite some time.

The former USC star has made the NBA All-Star Game five times and played in 63 NBA Playoff games.

In addition to the Bulls, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Spurs over his 14 seasons in the NBA.

The Bulls are currently off to a slow start, just 3-3 in their first six contests of the season.

They have wins over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Their losses have come against the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Spurs.

Last season was DeRozan’s first in Chicago, and he helped the Bulls make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

The pairing of DeRozan and All-Star guard Zach LaVine has appeared to work well so far.

Following their loss to the Spurs, they will now host James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in Illinois at the United Center on Saturday night.