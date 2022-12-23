DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in the offseason if Chicago (13–18) is unable to turn around its current standing in the Eastern Conference. The 33-year-old will have just one year remaining on his contract, in which he is due $28.6 million, and Haynes reports that he has two clear options: sign an extension with the Bulls or ask for a trade.

DeRozan on the other hand, seems to disagree.

The five-time All-Star took to Instagram on Thursday night, appearing to dispute the latest report from Haynes. To do so, he posted a clip from the 2001 crime thriller Training Daywhich stars Denzel Washington in an Academy Award-winning role.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button