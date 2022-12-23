DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in the offseason if Chicago (13–18) is unable to turn around its current standing in the Eastern Conference. The 33-year-old will have just one year remaining on his contract, in which he is due $28.6 million, and Haynes reports that he has two clear options: sign an extension with the Bulls or ask for a trade.

DeRozan on the other hand, seems to disagree.

The five-time All-Star took to Instagram on Thursday night, appearing to dispute the latest report from Haynes. To do so, he posted a clip from the 2001 crime thriller Training Daywhich stars Denzel Washington in an Academy Award-winning role.

“You don’t know any stories. Alright I’ll tell you a story. This is a newspaper right? It’s 90% bull—-,” Washington, as Detective Alonzo Harris, says in the clip DeRozan shared. “But it’s entertaining. That’s why I read it.”

DeRozan, who had one of the best seasons of his career in his first year with the Bulls last year, has continued to be a source of strength for Chicago during the 2022–23 campaign. Through 31 games, he’s averaging 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 50.9% from the floor.

However, the Bulls as a team have struggled. After making the Playoffs as the No. 6 seed with a 46–36 record last year, Chicago currently finds itself in 11th in the East with the halfway point of the season rapidly approaching.