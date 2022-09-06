DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine’s NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were teammates for the first time last season (on the Chicago Bulls), and it’s safe to say that they had some very good chemistry.

DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, and both players made the All-Star Game.

The Bulls were one of the best teams in the NBA during the start of the regular season, but after a season-ending injury to point guard Lonzo Ball they began to fall off.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button