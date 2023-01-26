Demanding schedule set to test Messi

PSG Coach Christophe Galtier decided to rest Leo Messi for the Round of 16 French Cup Clash against Pays de Cassel (0-7) on Monday of this week. The Coach is aware that high profile games are coming thick and fast as the month of February could prove to be Pivotal for the Ligue 1 side.

At 35 years old, Messi is a key player this season for PSG with his statistics Reinforcing his claim. The Argentine has bagged 13 goals and provided 14 assists with only Kylian Mbappé and Neymar having better stats for the current campaign. Messi has started in the 21 games for PSG this season, finishing 13 of them. In the eight in which he was substituted, he was never substituted before the 75th minute.

PSG faces a massively demanding month of February with the return of the Champions League, the ongoing campaign in Ligue 1 along with the next rounds of the French Cup. PSG will play six games in 17 days, with high-voltage duels, such as the visit to Marseille in the round of 16 of the Cup (8 February 8) or the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich is 14 February at the Parc des Princes. Messi’s contribution in these games could be decisive for PSG.

Full screen Kylian MBAPPE of PSG and NEYMAR of PSG during the Round of 16 French Cup match between Pays de Cassel and Paris Saint Germain at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on January 23, 2023 in Lens, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Franco Arland Getty

In between these two games, PSG will visit Monaco in Ligue 1 on the 11th as PSG look to maintain their current three point advantage over second placed side Lens.

In the next two and a half. weeks, the Parisian Giants will face Reims (29 January), Montpellier (1 February) and Toulouse (4 February) all in Ligue 1.