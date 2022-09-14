Demand for Virginia Tech football tickets remains high as additional inventory sells out

Following an exciting return to Lane Stadium last Saturday, demand for Virginia Tech football tickets has remained high as Hokie Nation continues to Rally around new head Coach Brent Pry and his vision for the next chapter of Hokies Football.

The Tech athletics department announced on Wednesday that the Hokies’ game against Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, Oct. 15, has sold out, along with Fan 4-Packs for Tech’s Matchup against Wofford this Saturday, Sept. 17.

Fans still looking for tickets to the match up with Miami are encouraged to check out the official secondary ticket Marketplace of Virginia Tech Athletics.

This marks the third sellout of the season after Tech’s game against West Virginia sold out back in August while this past weekend’s contest against Boston College was called a sellout on game day.

Limited tickets remain for the Hokies’ three other home games this fall.

The best way to secure seats for high-profile games like these is by purchasing season tickets. Fans can lock in new season tickets for Virginia Tech’s 2023 season today with the ability to pick from live seat locations and choose a flexible payment plan upon checkout. Early orders will also be entered to win several prizes, including autographed items, premium experiences, or even your very own Lunch Pail.