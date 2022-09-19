Delta wins 3rd straight sectional, Yorktown medalist

MUNCIE, Ind. — Coaches and parents gathered at the Crestview Golf Club’s 18th hole on Friday to watch a special trio of local Juniors finish their round.

The area’s top-3 players — Yorktown’s Kayleigh Agugliaro, Delta’s Belle Brown and Daleville’s Addy Gick — approached the final pin battling for the Sectional title. They’d taken advantage of the beautiful weather and played Stellar all morning, sharing laughs while trying to best one another.

Agugliaro finished strong and won medalist honors, and as the trio sorted out their scorecards to the coaches, everyone within earshot of them counting took note of their totals: 75, 77, 78.

Everyone figured they must’ve shot well since their outing took just over three hours, nearly 45 minutes faster than the next fastest group, but no expected all three to shoot under 80. They are the first trio to do so in a Muncie girls golf Sectional tournament since 2012, an accomplishment made more enjoyable by their strong friendship.

“We’re all great friends and we push each other to be better, and that’s what I need to be around, people are going to push me to be better,” Agugliaro said. “We don’t judge each other. We just laugh it off and have fun.”

“It’s exciting. They’re my best friends,” Gick said. “I love playing with them.”

ECI football Week 5 rundown:Scores, stats, rundowns from every game

Despite them all being extremely competitive, the threesome is often seen Laughing and joking between each hole. Brown said their chemistry and bond eases the anxiety of a postseason tournament, helping them all play loosely and confidently, which she credited as a major reason they all shot so well.

Agugliaro, however, came out on top again after winning the Delaware County tournament in August. She ended her sophomore season shooting a 100 at sectionals, a sub-par outing made worse by Yorktown coming just eight strokes shy of qualifying for regionals as a team.

She entered the offseason determined not to let her team and herself down again, playing in 21 summer tournaments and reigniting her passion for the sport.

“I’m really excited and really proud of myself. It shows how much my hard work over the summer and during the season has paid off,” Agugliaro said. “To be able to shoot a 75 is crazy.”

‘Fighting for our spot’:Shenandoah football optimistic about season turnaround

Agugliaro has also benefitted from changing her approach. Whether a conscious effort or the result of maturation, she feels different on the course, smiles more, doesn’t take every shot so seriously. It’s a more enjoyable experience for everyone, and it’s yielded tremendous improvement.

“I feel like I am pushing myself more. Not really against (Brown and Gick), more of against myself and my past scores, trying to just get better in my own game,” Agugliaro said. “My freshman and sophomore year I was really hard on myself mentally, and my mental game was really bad. Now it’s gotten a lot better and I just have fun and say, ‘I’m playing golf.'”

Delta, though, rebounded from its three-stroke county tournament defeat against Yorktown to shoot its best tournament score, 335, since head Coach Jim Fowler took over the program. All five players shot under 100 and the top-4 under 90, a testament to the Eagles’ depth and increased team-bonding efforts throughout the year.

Fowler was particularly impressed by No. 2 golfer Gracie Williams, the team’s only senior, shooting a career-best 37 on the front-nine holes.

The Eagles have consistently played better throughout this season and are peaking at the right time. Although the group winning a Sectional title isn’t new anymore, there’s an increased level of confidence heading into regionals this time.

Brown said that the team had a bad mindset entering regional tournaments previously, not believing they could advance even before taking their first swing. It led to scores of 392 and 391 over the last two years.

“I almost just think it was that the Indy schools are on our heads,” Brown said. “We were like, ‘Oh, they’re just going to beat us out. We can’t do anything about it.'”

Yet the players, and Fowler, have more confidence in 2022. Shooting close to a 335 again will give them a decent chance to advance, but even if they don’t, playing their best is the main goal.

“I’m just really excited to see how far this team can go and just really excited to see how we do next Saturday,” Fowler said. “I think we’ve got a shot and I think they believe in themselves too, and that’s what matters is believing in themselves.”

Team results

Champions: Delta (335)

Delta (335) 2nd place: Daleville (358)

Daleville (358) 3rd place: Yorktown (369)

Yorktown (369) 4th place: Wapahani (381)

Wapahani (381) 5th place: Winchester (389)

Winchester (389) 6th place: Wes-Del (416)

Wes-Del (416) T- 7th place: Blue River (437)

Blue River (437) T-7th place: Monroe Central (437)

Monroe Central (437) 9th place: Jay County (467)

Jay County (467) 10th place: Union City (incomplete)

Individual results

TOP SCORES

Medalists: Kayleigh Agugliaro, Yorktown (75)

Kayleigh Agugliaro, Yorktown (75) 2nd place: Belle Brown, Delta (77)

Belle Brown, Delta (77) 3rd place: Addy Gick, Daleville (78)

Addy Gick, Daleville (78) 4th place: Gracie Williams, Delta (85)

Gracie Williams, Delta (85) 5th place: Hollis Klinger, Delta (86)

ADVANCING WITHOUT A TEAM

Delaney Dodd, Wapahani (89)

Lauren Cox, Wes-Del (90)

Maci Chamberlin, Blue River (91)

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SPand contact him at [email protected]