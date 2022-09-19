Delta wins 3rd straight sectional, Yorktown medalist

MUNCIE, Ind. — Coaches and parents gathered at the Crestview Golf Club’s 18th hole on Friday to watch a special trio of local Juniors finish their round.

The area’s top-3 players — Yorktown’s Kayleigh Agugliaro, Delta’s Belle Brown and Daleville’s Addy Gick — approached the final pin battling for the Sectional title. They’d taken advantage of the beautiful weather and played Stellar all morning, sharing laughs while trying to best one another.

Agugliaro finished strong and won medalist honors, and as the trio sorted out their scorecards to the coaches, everyone within earshot of them counting took note of their totals: 75, 77, 78.

Everyone figured they must’ve shot well since their outing took just over three hours, nearly 45 minutes faster than the next fastest group, but no expected all three to shoot under 80. They are the first trio to do so in a Muncie girls golf Sectional tournament since 2012, an accomplishment made more enjoyable by their strong friendship.

“We’re all great friends and we push each other to be better, and that’s what I need to be around, people are going to push me to be better,” Agugliaro said. “We don’t judge each other. We just laugh it off and have fun.”

“It’s exciting. They’re my best friends,” Gick said. “I love playing with them.”

