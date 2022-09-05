Delta State Downs Harding Men’s Soccer 3-0

Next Game: at Oklahoma Christian 9/10/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 10 (Sat) / 3 pm at Oklahoma Christian History

SEARCY – Delta State scored three first-half goals and defeated Harding men’s soccer 3-0 Sunday at the Stevens Soccer Field.

Harding (0-4-0) did not manage a shot in the first half but had two early chances to score after halftime.

Senior Joseph Oliver’s shot from just inside the top of the 18-yard box forced a tough save by Delta State’s goalkeeper. Just minutes later Elliott Bracy raced down the left side and had a good look at a goal, but his shot too landed in the keeper’s mitts.

Delta State’s goals came in the 6thth15th and 45th minutes.

The Statesmen, Harding’s fourth straight opponent from the Gulf South Conference, outshot the Bisons 16-6 overall and 6-2 on shots on goal. It was the first win of the season for Delta State (1-1-2).

Harding has six days off before playing again. The Bisons travel to Edmond, Oklahoma, next Saturday to take on Oklahoma Christian. It will be the last nonconference game of the season before Harding opens Great American Conference play at home against Northeastern State on Sept. 15.