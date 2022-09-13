Delta Scholarship Golf Classic Raises $22,000; Six Receive Scholarships

Photo Submitted Since 2000, the Delta Scholarship Golf Classic has raised more than $480,000 and resulted in Scholarship Awards to 211 students in crop, soil and environmental sciences.

The 22nd Annual Delta Scholarship Golf Classic raised more than $22,000 and resulted in six students receiving Scholarships for 2022-23.

The students are all crop science majors in U of A’s Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

Since 2000, the tournament has funded 211 scholarships and raised $480,146.44, including this year’s total of $22,639.06.

Held July 21 at The Ridges at Village Creek at Village Creek State Park in Wynne, the event is annually coordinated by friends, alumni, faculty and staff from the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences, which houses the crop science program. Darrin Malone, Agronomy leader for the mid-south region with Corteva agriscience in Paragould, and Glenn Kernodle, sales representative with UPL (agrochemical company) in Wynne, served as tournament directors.

“It is amazing to see the number of supporters and volunteers who freely give their time and resources to support Scholarships in the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences,” said Jeff Edwards, department head. “Their efforts help make a college degree more attainable and affordable for Arkansas students. We are truly appreciative.”

Jaime Casanovas of Fayetteville; Breann Flaharty of McCune, Kansas; Colten Nichols of Van Buren; and Jermia Powell from El Dorado were all awarded the Delta Classic Scholarship.

Jordan Ramirez of Jacksonville and Alyssa Butler from Lonoke each received the James L. Barrentine Endowed Scholarship. Barrentine is former head of the department, then the Department of Agronomy.

“Corteva is proud to be involved with the University of Arkansas’s Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences, and to support the Delta Scholarship Golf Classic,” Malone said. “This tournament has existed for 22 years and has a tradition that has created a Legacy for future students. It’s always good to support young students and help them prepare for Careers in agriculture. Giving back really makes a lot of sense, since many of these Scholarship recipients could be future employees of our sponsors.”

Corporate sponsors for the tournament were Arkansas Farm Bureau, BASF, Bayer Crop Science, CORTEVA agriscience and FMC (Food Machinery Corporation).

Winners of the 25-team tournament were:

Flight A, FMC (Josh Wilson, Benton; Adam Compton, North Little Rock; Chet Crook, Jonesboro; Tripp Morgan, Stuttgart)

Flight B, RiceTec (Matt Snow, Lonoke; Jay Burchfield, Cleveland, Mississippi; Whitney Jones, Carlisle; Stewart Warner, West Memphis)

Flight C, Jim Barrentine Team (Larry Moss, Collierville, Tennessee; Kyle Brisco, Southaven, Mississippi; Logan Moss, Little Rock; Don White, West Fork)

“BASF is proud to be a corporate sponsor for the Delta Scholarship Golf Classic,” said Wes Spikes, business representative with BASF. “The money raised helps students pursue their dream of being involved in agriculture, which is the largest industry in the state of Arkansas.”

“Bayer Crop Science is excited to sponsor this event,” said Clay Starkey. “For many years, this program has given incredible opportunities to students from the Delta and around the state to continue their agriculture education. Bayer is committed to the future of agriculture, and this program allows Arkansas students to meet their potential.”

Hole sponsors were Ag Council of Arkansas, Ag Heritage Farm Credit Services, AMVAC, Jim Barrentine, Farm Credit Midsouth, Gowan USA, Greenway Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Riceland Foods Foundation, U of A’s CSES department and UPL-NA.

Team sponsors included Cross County Bank, Darrin Malone, Mid-South Ag Equipment, RiceTec, Southern Bancorp, Syngenta, U of A Rice Agronomy, U of A Weed Science and USA Rice.

Participants enjoyed a barbeque lunch prepared by Jay Gahr of Wynne and breakfast provided by Jim and Doris Barrentine. Arkansas Farm Bureau provided balls and towels, and Best Beverages and U of A Soybean Agronomy provided drinks.

“I would just like to thank all the tournament committee members and sponsors,” Kernodle said.

Students wishing to apply for future Scholarships should complete the Bumpers College Scholarship application between Jan. 1-Feb. 15.

