Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football Coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane.

A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday.

Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable dignitaries such as Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and Centennial Olympic Organizer Billy Payne, 1980 UGA team Captain Frank Ros, and many former UGA alumni.

Delta’s senior management and several employees were on hand to mark the special occasion.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines dedicates a plane to Georgia Football legendary coach, Vince Dooley, on Jan. 3, 2023. (Fox 5)

Delta has been the official airline of Georgia Athletes for more than four decades, including the 1980 Championship season.

Vince Dooley became head Coach at UGA in 1963. Coach Dooley led the Bulldogs to more wins than any other Coach in the team’s history with 201 victories, and six SEC titles. During his years as Coach and later athletics director, he helped shape the path of college athletics.

Coach Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.