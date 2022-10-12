Delilah Rahe to Cassie Wilde goal lifts Field soccer past Streetsboro

STREETSBORO — Falcons Coach Jason Schindler spent much of Tuesday’s opening minutes pleading with his team to make the easy pass.

In the 15th minute, with Streetsboro out-shooting Field 5-0, the Falcons connected on a pass that was anything but easy, as sophomore Delilah Rahe sent a through ball to senior Cassie Wilde.

The ball bounded through the Rockets’ back line.

It bounced right to the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer.

Wilde, given a one-on-one opportunity against the keeper, put the ball away for the Lone goal of the night as Field upset top-seeded Streetsboro in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament for the second straight season.

Wilde heard back further than last season’s epic win over the Rockets in the MAC Tournament Championship game, noting the Falcons’ frustrating loss at Quinn Field to end the 2021 MAC regular season. In their return to Quinn Field, in her last game on that beautiful tree-lined field along State Route 14, Wilde relished a happier result.

