Delilah Rahe to Cassie Wilde goal lifts Field soccer past Streetsboro

STREETSBORO — Falcons Coach Jason Schindler spent much of Tuesday’s opening minutes pleading with his team to make the easy pass.

In the 15th minute, with Streetsboro out-shooting Field 5-0, the Falcons connected on a pass that was anything but easy, as sophomore Delilah Rahe sent a through ball to senior Cassie Wilde.

The ball bounded through the Rockets’ back line.

It bounced right to the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer.

Wilde, given a one-on-one opportunity against the keeper, put the ball away for the Lone goal of the night as Field upset top-seeded Streetsboro in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament for the second straight season.

Wilde heard back further than last season’s epic win over the Rockets in the MAC Tournament Championship game, noting the Falcons’ frustrating loss at Quinn Field to end the 2021 MAC regular season. In their return to Quinn Field, in her last game on that beautiful tree-lined field along State Route 14, Wilde relished a happier result.

“I remember playing here last year [in the regular season] and just leaving defeated because I knew we could have won,” Wilde said. “So to come here, to play at their field and to beat them, especially in a tournament going into the championship, just feels incredible.”

Streetsboro lost despite leading in shots (17-8), shots on goal (9-4) and corner kicks (6-0). The Rockets came close to scoring numerous times, hitting the crossbar twice and the post once as sophomore Madelyn Genovese had a Sensational game.

“It’s so hard because we played one of our best games of the season tonight,” Rockets Coach Ryan Willard said. “We just couldn’t finish, so it’s hard because we won just about every statistical category except for one. We won a game like that earlier this year down in Cloverleaf. Maybe it is the soccer Gods evening things out a little bit.”

The Falcons will now face those Colts in the MAC Tournament Championship game, with second-seeded Cloverleaf now one win away from a league title. (While Field can win the tournament title, it can’t mathematically win the overall championship.)

Delilah Rahe finds Cassie Wilde for the night’s only goal

The opening minutes were frustrating for the fourth-seeded Falcons.

The Rockets largely kept the ball on the Offensive end.

When Field tried to clear, Streetsboro frequently stepped in the way.

But then the Falcons broke through and it started with Rahe, a sophomore, reading her senior teammate perfectly.

“When I got the ball, I know Cassie, I read Cassie and she reads me,” Rahe said. “So when I play the ball, it curves automatically. It’s like I knew she was running straight, so I curved it out for her.”

The Rockets’ back line was brilliant for much of the night, but this ball from Rahe got through.

“I realized the first 10 minutes of the game there was always a sweeper in the back that I just never saw, but I had noticed that she missed the ball, so there wasn’t anybody else there,” Wilde said. “It was one-on-one with the goalie. [I] just tapped it in with the foot.”

Carlee Fafrak, gritty Field defense keep Streetsboro off the scoreboard

The Rockets spent the rest of the night trying to match Wilde’s goal.

They came close on a number of occasions.

Roughly 10 minutes after Field took the lead, Streetsboro nearly notched an equalizer as senior Alyssa Schofield sent the Rockets’ first corner kick of the game to Genovese, who, standing by the back post, slickly one-touched it, but the ball glanced off the post.

Five minutes later, Genovese nearly struck again, receiving a free kick from the defensive end and blasting a shot just over the crossbar.

Minutes into the second stanza, Streetsboro freshman Addison Mrakovich sent a shot from the right tip of the box off the crossbar, and in the 67th minute, Genovese hit the bar one more time.

Still, if the Rockets came close on a number of occasions, the Falcons largely kept the home team firing away from the tip of the box.

Field sophomore Taryn Allen battled to ensure that Genovese had to work for everything she got. Falcons junior Defenders Mickey Herendeen, Olivia Kessler and Savannah Rahe showed impressive poise throughout the second Stanza as the Rockets furiously sought an equalizer.

“Savannah and Kessler have been rock solid back there and we’ve had the rotation with the Harlin Twins and then we’ve inserted Olivia Prof in there recently and Mickey,” Falcons Coach Jason Schindler said. “They’ve been playing really well.”

And Field keeper Carlee Fafrak caught everything headed her way for a six-save shutout.