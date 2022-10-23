Delbarton Mendham boys Morris County Tournament final

ROXBURY − Josh Hepplewhite and Nate Zimmermann both moved to Mendham in sixth grade. The new kids, both soccer fans, were paired as Buddies in middle school.

Even living a street apart, they never dreamed of sharing a Morris County Tournament soccer title. At least, not for another few years.

Now seniors, Hepplewhite and Zimmermann helped lead Delbarton to the MCT championship, 3-1, against Mendham − their hometown school − on Saturday night.

Hepplewhite had the first goal, a header that just slipped over the fingertips of fully outstretched Minutemen goalkeeper George Kaparis. Zimmermann added a goal and an assist for the third-seeded Green Wave.

Zimmermann’s shot ricocheted off the inside of the left goalpost and completely across the net, settling just inside the right post with less than a minute left in the first half. Zimmerman also sent in the ball which Will Pedicano bounced into the net for Delbarton’s third goal with 13:46 to play.

