Delbarton Mendham boys Morris County Tournament final

ROXBURY − Josh Hepplewhite and Nate Zimmermann both moved to Mendham in sixth grade. The new kids, both soccer fans, were paired as Buddies in middle school.

Even living a street apart, they never dreamed of sharing a Morris County Tournament soccer title. At least, not for another few years.

Now seniors, Hepplewhite and Zimmermann helped lead Delbarton to the MCT championship, 3-1, against Mendham − their hometown school − on Saturday night.

Hepplewhite had the first goal, a header that just slipped over the fingertips of fully outstretched Minutemen goalkeeper George Kaparis. Zimmermann added a goal and an assist for the third-seeded Green Wave.

Zimmermann’s shot ricocheted off the inside of the left goalpost and completely across the net, settling just inside the right post with less than a minute left in the first half. Zimmerman also sent in the ball which Will Pedicano bounced into the net for Delbarton’s third goal with 13:46 to play.

“It’s amazing,” said Zimmermann, who was named the MCT Most Valuable Player. “It’s super fun playing against our friends, but once the game starts, it’s all business.”

Boys soccer:2022 Morris County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Howard Hsy, Zimmermann’s grandfather, watched proudly from the Roxbury High School bleachers. He came to the United States from Taiwan 47 years ago to attend the University of Oregon, noting “not many people here knew about soccer 50 years ago, but they’re catching up.”

Added Hsy, who moved from Washington State to Mendham in March, “It’s a very fun thing to do, watching games. It feels great. … It gives him something to focus on, which is really good for the kids. Soccer seems to be No. 1 in his life.”

Yet Hepplewhite joked he had to convince Zimmermann to play middle-school soccer in eighth grade.

“We’ve had a phenomenal four years at Delby together,” said Hepplewhite, who is originally from England. “It’s definitely a nice weight off our shoulders. We had something to prove this year. I couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.”

Five Green Wave players are from Mendham or Chester, including head Coach David Donovan’s youngest son, junior midfielder Aidan Donovan. Aidan joined his older brothers as MCT Champions on Saturday night. Twins Will and Trey Donovan each graduated with three titles. Ryan, who graduated last spring and is now at Holy Cross, earned his in 2019 − when Zimmermann was a freshman on the squad.

Only Meghan Donovan, the oldest and a Mendham soccer alumna, graduated without an MCT championship.

David Donovan paused on Saturday night to take video of the Green Wave’s celebration, something he never remembered to do with his older children. They reminisced about serving as director of player development for West Morris Soccer Club, where kids from both Mendham and Chester grew up, and expressed admiration for both teams.

This is Delbarton’s 13th MCT title, the seventh in nine years. It’s also the third time the Green Wave defeated Mendham this fall, after 3-0 on Sept. 15 and 1-0 on Oct. 6.

“We never take it for granted,” Donovan said. “They came to play tonight. I was proud of them.”