Delaware State parts ways with head football Coach

Dover, Del. (Nov. 25, 2022) — Delaware State University Director of Athletics Alecia Shield-Gadson has announced that Rod Milstead has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Hornets’ football program effective immediately.

Milstead compiled a 17-33 overall record and a 7-18 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in five seasons as head coach of the Hornets. Delaware State was 5-6 overall and fourth in the six-team MEAC standings with a 2-3 conference record this past season.

“We thank Coach Milstead for his service to our football program and the university the past five years and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Shields-Gadson. “The university will soon begin a national search for a new head football coach.”

Shields-Gadson also announced that Veteran Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator Jeff Braxton will serve as interim head coach until further notice.

DSU started the 2022 season with promise, getting off to a 4-2 start. The season took a turn for the worse prior to the Howard game when Offensive Coordinator Bryan Bossard passed away after a short illness. DSU went on to lose that game 35-17 before losing a tough game to North Carolina Central, the eventual co-champion of the MEAC along with Howard. It did bounce back to beat South Carolina State before falling to Norfolk State and Campbell to close out the season.

