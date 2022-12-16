Delaware girls basketball Coach steps away to support daughter

Delaware girls basketball Coach steps away to support daughter

When Erin Margraf stepped away from coaching the Delaware Hayes girls basketball program following the 2012-13 season, she did so because of her family.

Now back for her second stint with the Pacers, having returned last summer, Margraf has yet to Coach a game. She loves basketball, but family comes first.

Just weeks before Delaware began practicing for the season, Margraf’s daughter, Ella, 9, was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare, aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to lymphoma.org.

“I stepped away when I was pregnant with Ella,” said Margraf, who went 75-73 in seven seasons in her first stint, which included leading the 2008-09 team to a 22-0 start. “She was experiencing a swollen lymph node in September. We went to the doctor a couple of times and tried to follow up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button