DeLaSalle ends Hill-Murray’s perfection, takes Class 2A boys’ soccer title

DeLaSalle clashed with perfection Friday, and perfection took a beating.

The Islanders gave Hill-Murray its first loss of the season, 3-2 in a penalty shootout, and won the Class 2A boys’ soccer state championship at US Bank Stadium.

Ryan Marcatoma’s score in the fifth round of the Shootout settled it, giving the second-seeded Islanders a 5-4 advantage.

“We’ve been practicing penalty kicks for a while. Anything can happen, and we were ready for it,” Marcatoma said. “I just went for it with everything.”

The Islanders (15-5-1) scored with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Junior Stiven Muellner Lindor took a free kick from 30 yards, near the sideline. He was credited with the goal, but there was confusion over whether it hit Islanders forward Kenevan Carter or went straight into the net.

“I just saw chaos, really. Everyone was going crazy,” Islanders senior Sam Sullivan said. “[We were] just so excited. We made sure to lock back in and finish out those last 20 seconds.”

The top-seeded Pioneers (21-1-0) scored first, 30:18 into the game, Jacob Dinzeo getting the goal off an assist from Vinny Pearcy.

Senior defender Keo Sena tied it 1-1 on a penalty kick with 2:17 left in the first half after a yellow card caution was given to a Pioneers defender for a tackle in the box.

Jeronimo Laklia took a long lead pass from Taylor Petrich and guided it past Islanders goalkeeper Arman Stack with 2:08 left to put the Pioneers ahead 2-1.