Delafield Arts Foundation is fundraising for a stage at Liberty Park

The Delafield Arts Foundation wants to build a stage at Liberty Park in the city of Delafield.

The idea has been on the foundation’s Radar since 2016. The Pandemic pushed plans back, but now the foundation is officially fundraising for a stage they hope to build on the north side of the park, 901 Genesee St., abutting St. John’s Northwestern Academies .

“The park is big enough where it can handle this many people, but it’s also small enough so you get some intimacy surrounded by the Bark River and the trees,” said Jim Reiher, foundation president. “With the trails, the parking lot, and the access to downtown and the rest of the city that is a walking community, it really sets it up well for having a stage and hosting events.”

A stage would be the latest development in the city along the Bark River. The park was cleared of buckthorn about six years ago thanks to efforts from the Friends of the Bark River, of which Reiher is also a member.

A sign has been placed in Liberty Park in the city of Delafield with a rendering of what a stage could look like in Liberty Park.

With the trail and park usage increasing, the next step in the eyes of the Arts Foundation is the stage to host a myriad of events from music and theater productions to being used for local races or as a wedding backdrop.

The goal is to have the stage Rival those in other communities

Reiher said that the plan is to be on par with stages in Mequon, Cedarburg and Wauwatosa that are “more than a bandshell.”

