Dejounte Murray’s Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

It’s Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they could have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Monday.”

