Dejounte Murray’s Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

It’s Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they could have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Monday.”

The All-Star guard has not played since December 7, when he injured his ankle against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

On the season, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 25 games.

He is also shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Murray was traded to the Hawks after spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

The pairing of Murray and Trae Young makes for one of the most talented backcourts in the NBA.

Right now, the Hawks are 15-15 in their first 30 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also an impressive 9-5 in the 14 games that they have hosted in Atlanta.

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-20 record in 31 games.

However, they are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, which is the longest current streak in the entire NBA.

In their last two games, the Magic beat the Boston Celtics, who had the best record in the NBA, before losing two in a row.