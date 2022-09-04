Dejounte Murray Is Ready For The Season To Start: “NBA Basketball Hurry Up!”

Dejounte Murray is one of the best young point guards in the league. He is well-known for being a solid all-around player, and last season, Murray had a heavy load for the San Antonio Spurs on both ends of the floor.

This summer, Dejounte Murray was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. Superstar point guard Trae Young has already expressed his excitement at Murray’s acquisition, claiming that the point guard can make the Hawks a championship-level team.

I just know what type of player he is. I know what he can bring to our team. I wanna win Championships in Atlanta. I think he can ultimately help take us to that level. We’ve been in the playoffs, we’ve been on a run, but he can take us to that next level.

Obviously, Dejounte Murray is now on a good team. The Atlanta Hawks clearly have talent, and they have already made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance prior to acquiring Murray.

Dejounte Murray Wants Basketball Back

A lot of fans are ready for basketball to return, and there’s no doubt that many Hawks fans are ready to see their star backcourt in action. It seems as though Dejounte Murray himself is ready for the season to start and for basketball to return.

Dejounte Murray has recently made a Twitter post telling NBA basketball to “hurry up” and return. There’s no doubt that this offseason has been long, and many basketball diehards likely feel the same exact way.

It is understandable that Dejounte Murray is excited for the season to start. The Atlanta Hawks look like a team that could potentially surprise many with how good they are, and Dejounte Murray will be part of one of the deadliest duos in the league. This new situation is likely preferable to tanking with the San Antonio Spurs, who are clearly entering a full-scale rebuild.

Hopefully, we see Dejounte Murray have a productive season. Obviously, he will still be getting a lot of usage and touches as the No. 2 options on the Atlanta Hawks. However, he will have to learn how to coexist with another ball-dominant guard, and it’ll be interesting to see how he and Trae Young fit together.

As of right now though, Dejounte Murray will have to wait for the season like everyone else. He has been participating in some offseason pro-am runs, but obviously, that is not the same as playing in the NBA.