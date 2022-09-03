DejaMck goes for his goal

DejaMck

EMERGING singjay DejaMck released the EP Go Fe Di Goal to spice up the summer with high-tempo songs. He said he has received favorable responses from his target audience.

“There have been mixed reactions, Mostly positive though; I’m feeling great about the feed back,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It was the holiday season and the events were active. People need music and I wanted to be in the mix,” the entertainer, whose given name is Dwayne McFarlane, continued.

Produced by PHE (Polyphonic House Entertainment), the EP was officially released on June 1.

“I would like to think of the project as a combination of my personalities, likes, dislikes, and also showing my versatility,” the artist explained.

Completed in just about four months, the EP contains seven tracks in all, with titles Money Heist, Decency, Let’s Party, Success, Me Real Friend Dem, Lose Control, and the title track, Go Fe Di Goal.

DejaMck added that fans are able to explore his versatility on the project.

“This project offers a Fusion of genres, in my view… I’m hoping to send a message and gain some fans,” he said.

An independent artiste, DejaMck is from Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

Prior to the EP’s release, the artiste recorded a song for Donna “Aunty Donna” Gowe’s Charity program titled Plank Plank.

The work continues, as he is in the process of creating new music for his fans to enjoy in the near future.

“I’m just pushing forward; hopefully we’ll reap the benefit of time and effort and get the chance to connect with the universe,” he stated.