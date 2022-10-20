Deja Kelly named to Preseason All-ACC Team

UNC basketball standout Deja Kelly is the Lone Tar Heel to earn Preseason All-ACC honors heading into the 2022-2023 season.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released its annual preseason honors for the upcoming Women’s basketball season.

The Lone UNC basketball player to earn recognition was none other than junior guard Deja Kelly, who was named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

Kelly put together a strong sophomore season, as she was the Tar Heels leading scorer and ranked fourth in the conference in scoring. She helped lead the UNC basketball program to a 25-7 record and a trip to last year’s Sweet 16 while earning All-ACC and NCAA Greensboro Regional All-Tournament team honors in the process.

The Tar Heels enter the season ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll, and the return of Kelly is a major factor in that. Regarded as one of the top point guards in the country, the San Antonio, Texas native will look to have an even better season to help lead the UNC basketball program even deeper in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Here is the list of players that joined Kelly on this year’s All-ACC Preseason team:

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville

Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

