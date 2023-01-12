Deion Sanders’s Daughter, Shelomi, to Play Basketball at Colorado

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of first-year Colorado football Coach Deion Sanders, will be joining her father in Boulder and joining the CU Women’s basketball team as a walk-on, according to The Denver Post.

Shelomi, who previously played at Jackson State when Sanders served as the team’s football coach, played on JSU’s Women’s basketball team.

At JSU, the 5’7″ guard played nine minutes in two games. In addition to Sanders, the program is getting an early enrollee in freshman Mikayla Johnson, a guard from Anchorage, Alaska. Per the Post, both Shelomi and Johnson will redshirt and could potentially start practicing next week if they are cleared medically.

