Deion Sanders ‘Very Capable’ of Being NFL Coach, Jerry Jones Says

Deion Sanders is reportedly set to become Colorado‘s new coach, ending weeks of speculation over where he will land in his next job. The decision is validation that the NFL Hall of Famer made the right choice to enter coaching three years ago instead of staying in the media.

One of Sanders’ closest NFL confidants is not surprised by his success. In fact Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Sanders could make the jump to the NFL if he wants to.

“Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League,” Jones said Friday on his radio show, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You couldn’t be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do.”

Sanders spent five years with the Cowboys in the 1990s, during which he developed a strong relationship with the franchise’s owner. The two seem to know each other well enough that this statement by Jones isn’t totally out of the blue.

Sanders’s decision to take the Jackson State the coaching job was met with questions as he had never coached anywhere before, but Sanders has had nothing but success with the Tigers. He was able to parlay that success into a Power 5 job at Colorado, per multiple reports, so it isn’t a crazy thought that he could eventually work his way up to the NFL.