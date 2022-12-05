Deion Sanders to Coach Jackson State in Celebration Bowl – BuffZone

BOULDER, CO: December 4: Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, plays quarterback at Jackson State and could be coming to Colorado. Deion Sanders was introduced as the new football Coach at the University of Colorado Boulder at a press conference in Boulder on December 4, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
BOULDER, CO: December 4: Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, plays quarterback at Jackson State and could be coming to Colorado. Deion Sanders was introduced as the new football Coach at the University of Colorado Boulder at a press conference in Boulder on December 4, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Officially hired and introduced as the head coach of the Colorado football team, Deion Sanders has a lot of work ahead of him this month with the Buffaloes.

He is going to finish what he started at Jackson State, though.

Sanders was introduced Sunday as the 28th full-time head coach in CU history, but said he will Coach one more game with Jackson State, the program he has led since September of 2020.

JSU (12-0) won its second consecutive SWAC title on Saturday night, earning a spot on the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 against North Carolina Central (9-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“As you know, I have work to finish in Jackson, Miss.,” Sanders said. “They tell me we’re ‘and-0.’ That means we haven’t lost anything. We’re and-0, and we’ve got to win a championship.”

Pulling double-duty over the next couple of weeks could be difficult for some, but not for Coach Prime. He played in the NFL and Major League Baseball at the same time. In fact, on Oct. 11, 1992, he played with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in Miami before flying to Pittsburgh to play with baseball’s Atlanta Braves in the playoffs. He’s the only athlete to play in two professional leagues on the same day.

“Like I played baseball and football, I can multitask and I can focus,” he said of how he’ll get through the next two weeks. “This is my job, my occupation and my business and my dream to bring you back to where you know you should belong.”

New QB?

Among those with Sanders on Sunday was his son, Shedeur, who is Jackson State’s sophomore quarterback.

While going through some “thank yous” early in his press conference, Sanders said, “Where’s Shedeur?”

“This is your quarterback,” Sanders said, before adding, “He’s gonna have to earn it.”

From the time Sanders was first rumored to be CU’s target, there has been speculation about whether Shedeur would follow him to Boulder, and it appears he will.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button