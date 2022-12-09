Deion Sanders Promises biggest recruiting weekend in ‘the history of Colorado football’ after final JSU game

Deion Sanders coaches his final game at Jackson State on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Celebration Bowl before officially turning his focus to Colorado, where he was named head coach earlier in the month. Big-time names — whether they be high school recruits or transfers — are reportedly expressing interest in the new Buffaloes regime under Sanders, and the NFL Legend says the program is only getting started.

Sanders, in a recent video interview, said he plans to orchestrate the biggest recruiting weekend “in the history of Colorado football” upon the conclusion of the Bowl game between Jackson State and North Carolina Central, an effort to pump new life into a struggling Buffs program. Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, matching Northwestern for the worst record by a Power Five team in 2022. The Buffs have not posted a winning record in a full season — Colorado did finish above .500 in the Abbreviated 2020 campaign — since reaching the Pac-12 Championship in 2016.

“We’re going to dominate Saturday (in the Celebration Bowl),” Sanders said in a video clip posted by HBCU GameDay. “Then I’m going to get back on a plane and we’re going to have the biggest recruiting weekend we’ve ever had in the history of Colorado football. That’s how it is going to go down.”

In less than a week since Colorado’s hiring of Sanders, top-tier talent is already linked to the program. We even saw Alabama transfer running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect who has yet to choose his next destination after Entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, campaign for Colorado to give him an offer on social media earlier in the week. Sanders Suggested in a viral team meeting room speech to current Buffs players, too, that he’ll be bringing in new Talent this offseason in an effort to Redefine the program.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

“All you want is the opportunity to win, to compete, to dominate, to be amongst the elite, to be amongst the best and darn it, I’m going to give you that,” Sanders told his audience at his introductory press conference . “We’re going to out-work them, we’re going to out-recruit them, we’re going to out-scout, we’re going to out-develop, we’re going to get our education, we’re going to graduate these young men.

“These young men are gonna be on campus, respectful and considerate and kind, open opening doors for you and making sure everything is copacetic. They gonna say ‘yes, sir, no sir; yes, ma’am, no ma’am, ‘ or they’re going to have to deal with me. That’s just the way I father, that’s the way I parent, that’s the way I coach. I’m old school. Sometimes I may look like an old fool, but I’ m just old school.”