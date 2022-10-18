Deion Sanders explains why he won’t coach NFL players: “I don’t wanna go to jail.”

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders appeared on 60 Minutes and explained why he isn’t interested in coaching an NFL team, saying he doesn’t want to go to jail.

“It’s hard for me to coach a person who makes a lot of money who doesn’t truly love the game that blessed me,” Sanders said. “And I don’t wanna go to jail.”

Sanders, 55, was asked what he meant when saying he doesn’t want to go to jail and the 2x Super Bowl Champion expounded his thoughts.

“Because I’m gonna jump on somebody,” Sanders said. “I would come out at halftime with half the team. … We’d go in and half the team would come back out at halftime. I couldn’t do it.

“I just challenged a walk-on and I said, ‘Dude, you’re a walk-on. You’re supposed to be getting my attention and you chilling?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be a walk-off if you do that one more time.'”

Deion Sanders stays in the spotlight

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was recently involved in a spat with an opposing coach after a game.

Following a win over Alabama StateSanders and Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. pushed each other while shaking hands.

Sanders, who has turned Jackson State — an HBCU — into a football Powerhouse that is recruiting top talent, is unapologetically himself and his young players love that about him, but professionals may not feel the same.

Jackson State has started the season undefeated through five weeks.