Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job

Deion Sanders changed the fabric of Jackson State football and how college football fans look at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with successful seasons and splash recruiting.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said in a recent interview that while the sport provides its own set of challenges, there is one body of water he will not dip his toe in – the NFL.

Sanders said in an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” he has no interest in jumping from the college coaching ranks to the pro level and the reason why is quite simple.

“It’s hard for me to coach a person who makes a lot of money who doesn’t truly love the game that blessed me,” Sanders said. “And I don’t wanna go to jail.”

When asked why he would go to jail, Sanders explained that his passion for the game would likely turn off a professional player.

“Because I’m gonna jump on somebody,” they said. “I would come out at Halftime with half the team. … We’d go in and half the team would come back out at halftime. I couldn’t do it. … I just challenged a walk-on and I said, ‘Dude , you’re a walk-on. You’re supposed to be getting my attention and you chilling?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be a walk-off if you do that one more time.'”

While getting back in the NFL may not be on his mind, Sanders was asked about the possibility of getting calls from a Power 5 Conference school. Sanders has already been linked to potential top jobs just over two years into coaching at Jackson State.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it. Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to,” he said.

Sanders’ Jackson State Squad is 5-0 to start the season.