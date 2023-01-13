Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for the Colorado Women’s basketball team

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head Coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado’s Women’s basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.

Sanders will join true freshman early enrollee Mikayla Johnson, a four-star recruit from Anchorage, Alaska, among new additions to Colorado’s team. Both will redshirt this coming season and could start practicing next week, pending medical clearance. Colorado Coach JR Payne stated that much of the work both players do will be in individual training, citing a lack of time to get reps in team settings at the current point in the season.

“It’s just getting acclimated early,” Payne said. “It’s such a huge physical transition to the level and amount of training that we’re doing in the weight room. And, they’ll get enough basketball with the group that they will understand expectations and how we operate, how we do things. “

A 5-foot-7 guard, Sanders appeared in two games at Jackson State and played a total of nine minutes. She had made the trip for Jackson State’s game against Colorado this past November, but she did not play in what was a 77-53 win for the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes are currently 13-3 on the season with a 4-1 record in the Pac-12.