Deion Sanders comments on Travis Hunter transferring to Colorado

Colorado made arguably the biggest and most interesting move to this point of the coaching Carousel by hiring Deion Sanders away from Jackson State earlier this month. The new position has amplified Sanders’ schedule over the last two weeks as he hops back and forth between preparing for his leap to Boulder and coaching one final game with the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl.

The Buffaloes are already catching a lot of attention under their new head coach. Colorado Flipped four-star running back Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame last week and according to Sanders, there’s another splash coming in the near future.

While speaking on an Instagram chat a few days ago and taking questions from the comments section, Sanders let it slip that Hunter is primed to follow him to the FBS level, per The Clarion-Ledger.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all? What is wrong with y’all sometimes? Some of the stuff y’all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me.”

This doesn’t come as a surprise as Hunter famously Flipped from Florida State during the Early Signing Period in 2021 to play for Sanders at Jackson State. He was limited to seven games during the regular season due to injuries. Despite that, he played both ways for the Tigers and caught 14 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns on offense while totaling 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Hunter also recorded one rush for -10 yards.

The former five-star prospect has yet to officially announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which makes it interesting and potentially against the rules for Sanders to discuss Hunter publicly. Players have until January 18, 2023, to declare for the Portal during the 45-day winter window.

Sanders has guided the Tigers to a 27-5 overall record and 23-2 mark over the past two years.

Jackson State (12-0) is scheduled to take on North Carolina Central (9-2) on Saturday at noon in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. The Tigers came up short in the contest last season during an upset loss to South Carolina State.

