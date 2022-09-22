Deion Sanders Arizona State football Coach speculation swirls

It didn’t take long for speculation to surface about Arizona State football’s next Coach in the wake of the firing of Herm Edwards.

And it didn’t take long for Deion Sanders’ name to be brought up as a potential candidate for the ASU job.

Would Sanders be a good fit as the Coach of the Sun Devils?

Some college football Writers have raved about what the Jackson State Coach could do in Tempe.

Speculation has swirled about the former NFL star and the Sun Devils since Edwards’ firing.

Here’s what they are saying about Sanders and the Arizona State football job:

Yahoo Sports: Deion Sanders should be the No. 1 college coaching candidate in the country … starting with Arizona State

Dan Wetzel writes: “Maybe the most perplexing Riddle in major college football is how Arizona State — with its resources, location, weather and so on — is rarely any good. The Sun Devils have posted one top 10 finish in 35 years (back in 1996). It fired Herm Edwards on Sunday after getting beat by Eastern Michigan. So here we have a potential situation — the program that seems capable of everything but inexplicably can never get out of its own way and the man and Coach who has spent his life Redefining what’s possible. Deion Sanders to Arizona State? Now that would be something.”

Football Scoop: Several candidates could win at Arizona State… Deion Sanders might be the best choice

John Brice writes: “To ASU, potentially in Atlanta and Myriad other compass points. Sanders is a former standout-pro athlete in both Major League Baseball and the NFL. The Arizona State campus is some dozen miles from downtown Phoenix, and entertainment options hardly are lacking in the Valley of the Sun. But recruiting, because prep football is excellent in the area, also isn’t exactly lacking in the region for the right coach. Think Sanders couldn’t command interest? Jackson State presently is enjoying an attendance Renaissance the likes of which the program has never seen, in a time in which butts on bleachers is a widespread concern throughout college football – and many other sports.”

CBS Sports: Deion Sanders would be bold choice as Arizona State football Coach

Dennis Dodd writes: “Anderson went off script with the Edwards hiring. Why not throw another knuckleball? I’m not sure if Sanders’ coaching chops at the highest-level match his mouth, but I’d buy a front row to seat to watch. Arizona State is not a top program in the Pac-12, but it sure as hell needs a shot of adrenaline. Considering Florida State likely isn’t going to be open, Sanders would be a bold choice.”

The Spun: Would Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for Arizona State?

Andrew Gould writes: “Sanders has turned Jackson State into a juggernaut, so the former NFL and MLB star could have the opportunity to receive a marquee coaching position for a Power Five school. However, he’s also referred to his current position as a “calling ” and magnified the importance of building up an HBCU program. Yet Sanders has Interviewed for other major conference jobs, and he could turn the right school into a major player if he seeks a new job. Wetzel sees ASU as a “sleeping giant” Sanders is uniquely qualified to wake up.”

Outkick: Is Deion Sanders the perfect choice for Arizona State?

David Hookstead writes: “Sanders could be a great choice for the Sun Devils if the program is willing to be bold. The delusions about Urban Meyer are comical, but the former MLB and NFL player coming to Tempe is very realistic. Last season, Sanders ripped off an 11-2 record with the Tigers in his second season with the program and he’s currently off to a 3-0 start in 2022. The man can get results on the field. Yes, it’s FCS football, but winning is still winning , and he’s doing it at a high level.”

Do you think Deion Sanders would be a good fit as the Arizona State football coach?

