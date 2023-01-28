Deion Sanders Adds Willie Taggart, Former NFL Head Coach At Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has made it abundantly clear that he and Colorado “are coming,” meaning that the Buffaloes are going to make a splash. That is certainly the case with the two newest additions to the staff, assuming that they come to fruition.

Earlier this week, Coach Prime joined Thee Pregame Show to discuss the key steps he has taken to get his vision established in Boulder. In doing so, they Revealed that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer are set to Coach Colorado in 2023.

Taggart’s coming, too, by the way. Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men. — Deion Sanders, via Thee Pregame Show

Mike Zimmer and Willie Taggart add to a stacked staff.

Taggart, 46, spent the last two years as head coach of Florida Atlantic. He served in the same role at Florida State in 2018 and 2019 after one year at Oregon and three years at South Florida.

FAU Head Coach Willie Taggart during the game as the FAU Owls compete against the Georgia Southern Eagles on September 11, 2021, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zimmer, 66, was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2021. He won a Super Bowl as the defensive backs coach with the Cowboys in 1996 before getting promoted to defensive coordinator and serving in that role with Dallas, Cincinnati and Atlanta. Zimmer was on staff as an Analyst at Jackson State last fall after coaching Sanders in the NFL.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at US Bank Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Mature/Getty Images)

They are two of five former NFL or college head coaches are on staff (or set to be on staff) at Colorado.

Sean Lewis left his job as head coach of a successful Kent State program to be the Offensive Coordinator under Sanders.

Tim Brewster was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007 to 2010 and is coaching tight ends in Boulder.

Gary Harrell was the head Coach at Howard in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He is the Assistant head Coach at Colorado and running backs Coach after serving in that role at Jackson State.

Sanders is not messing around in year one. His coaching staff is stacked full of experience and they are recruiting their tails off.

While success may not come right away, the Buffaloes won just one game last season. It is a pretty safe bet that they will match or exceed that total in 2023, despite a difficult schedule.

Coach Prime and Colorado are coming.