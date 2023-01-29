Deion Sanders Adds Veteran NFL Coach to Colorado’s Staff

Former NFL Coach Mike Zimmer is headed to Colorado to join the coaching staff of Buffaloes first-year head Coach Deion Sanders.

On Monday, Sanders confirmed the news in a video posted to Thee Pregame Show’s YouTube channel, saying that Zimmer “is coming too, by the way” as well as teasing the idea of ​​others joining his staff. Sanders also emphasized Zimmer’s knowledge of the game and his ability to interact with young athletes.

